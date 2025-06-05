Do You Like New Found Gold Corp (AMEX:NFGC) At $1.52?

In last trading session, New Found Gold Corp (AMEX:NFGC) saw 2.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.09. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.52 trading at -$0.02 or -1.30% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $305.16M. That closing price of NFGC’s stock is at a discount of -140.13% from its 52-week high price of $3.65 and is indicating a premium of 38.82% from its 52-week low price of $0.93. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.53 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.40 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For New Found Gold Corp (NFGC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0 in the current quarter.

New Found Gold Corp (AMEX:NFGC) trade information

New Found Gold Corp’s shares saw a change of -16.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.11% in past 5-day. New Found Gold Corp (AMEX:NFGC) showed a performance of 28.81% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.23 million shares which calculate 7.27 days to cover the short interests.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -22.73% during past 5 years.

New Found Gold Corp (AMEX:NFGC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 43.19% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.15 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.82%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6.15% institutions for New Found Gold Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP is the top institutional holder at NFGC for having 5.34 million shares of worth $15.06 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 2.7893 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is MORGAN STANLEY, which was holding about 0.4 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.2079 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.13 million.