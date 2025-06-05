Do You Like Barclays plc ADR (NYSE:BCS) At $17.69?

In last trading session, Barclays plc ADR (NYSE:BCS) saw 14.64 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.69 trading at -$0.3 or -1.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $63.13B. That closing price of BCS’s stock is at a discount of -2.04% from its 52-week high price of $18.05 and is indicating a premium of 42.51% from its 52-week low price of $10.17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 13.85 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 15.82 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Barclays plc ADR (BCS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.71. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Barclays plc ADR (NYSE:BCS) trade information

Barclays plc ADR’s shares saw a change of 33.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.23% in past 5-day. Barclays plc ADR (NYSE:BCS) showed a performance of 8.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.49 million shares which calculate 0.96 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 29 to the stock, which implies a rise of 39.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 29 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 29. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -63.93% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -63.93% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 20.33% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 21.66% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 19.54%.

BCS Dividends

Barclays plc ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on 2025-Apr-29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 2.47%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.44 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 2.97%.

Barclays plc ADR (NYSE:BCS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.00% institutions for Barclays plc ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP is the top institutional holder at BCS for having 29.98 million shares of worth $321.09 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 0.201 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, which was holding about 19.68 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.132 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $210.76 million.

On the other hand, DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO-THE DFA INTERNATIONAL VALUE SERIES and Dimensional ETF Trust-Dimensional International Value ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 3.59 shares of worth $63.51 million or 0.10% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.24 shares on Jan 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $57.38 million in the company or a holder of 0.09% of company’s stock.