DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOCN) Climbs 1.57% In 2025; Is It Attractive Enough At $28.67?

In recent trading session, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOCN) saw 0.71 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $28.67 trading at -$1.2 or -4.02% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.61B. That most recent trading price of DOCN’s stock is at a discount of -64.0% from its 52-week high price of $47.02 and is indicating a premium of 11.23% from its 52-week low price of $25.45.

For DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.12. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOCN) trade information

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -15.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.69% in past 5-day. DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOCN) showed a performance of 1.49% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 41 to the stock, which implies a rise of 30.07% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 41 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 41. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -43.01% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -43.01% for stock’s current value.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 1.57% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.79%.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOCN)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at DOCN for having 9.41 million shares of worth $326.93 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 10.3025 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 7.92 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.6714 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $275.17 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 3.86 shares of worth $110.65 million or 4.24% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.74 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $49.95 million in the company or a holder of 1.91% of company’s stock.