Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Share Price Rebounds 73.36% From The Lows – But Can It Keep Going?

In last trading session, Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) saw 4.84 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.54. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.43 trading at -$0.15 or -3.28% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $465.18M. That closing price of APPS’s stock is at a discount of -54.85% from its 52-week high price of $6.86 and is indicating a premium of 73.36% from its 52-week low price of $1.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.68 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.42 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Digital Turbine Inc (APPS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.04 in the current quarter.

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) trade information

Digital Turbine Inc’s shares saw a change of 162.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.64% in past 5-day. Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) showed a performance of 46.69% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.13 million shares which calculate 2.51 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 40 to the stock, which implies a rise of 88.92% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 40 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 40. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -802.93% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -802.93% for stock’s current value.

Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -10.38% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 116.64M for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 121.64M in the next quarter. Company posted 112.22M and 117.99M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -121.76% during past 5 years.

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.80% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 62.11 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 65.94%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 62.11% institutions for Digital Turbine Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at APPS for having 8.34 million shares of worth $13.85 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 8.1496 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 6.73 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.5771 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.18 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 3.07 shares of worth $13.61 million or 2.93% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.6 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $11.5 million in the company or a holder of 2.47% of company’s stock.