Digi Power X Inc (NASDAQ:DGXX) Could Grow By 6.00% Or More

In recent trading session, Digi Power X Inc (NASDAQ:DGXX) saw 0.61 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 5.95. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.59 trading at $0.08 or 5.30% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $58.78M. That most recent trading price of DGXX’s stock is at a discount of -137.11% from its 52-week high price of $3.77 and is indicating a premium of 47.17% from its 52-week low price of $0.84.

Digi Power X Inc (NASDAQ:DGXX) trade information

Digi Power X Inc’s shares saw a change of 6.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved 17.78% in past 5-day. Digi Power X Inc (NASDAQ:DGXX) showed a performance of 14.39% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 2.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 36.4% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 2.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 2.5. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -57.23% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -57.23% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 41.68% during past 5 years.

On the other hand, Valkyrie ETF Trust II-Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 1.24 shares of worth $1.97 million or 3.41% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.84 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $15602.0 in the company or a holder of 0.03% of company’s stock.