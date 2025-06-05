Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Is Currently -111.68% Below Its 52-Week High, But Downside Potential Could Surprise You.

In last trading session, Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) saw 2.55 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $105.81 trading at -$0.02 or -0.02% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $15.81B. That closing price of DECK’s stock is at a discount of -111.68% from its 52-week high price of $223.98 and is indicating a premium of 11.43% from its 52-week low price of $93.72. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.11 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.58 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.08. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 13 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) trade information

Deckers Outdoor Corp’s shares saw a change of -47.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.43% in past 5-day. Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) showed a performance of -10.58% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.01 million shares which calculate 3.34 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 124 to the stock, which implies a rise of 14.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 100 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 169. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 5.49% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 5.49% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 31.59% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -3.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.29%.

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.47% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 101.54 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 102.02%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 101.54% institutions for Deckers Outdoor Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR LLC is the top institutional holder at DECK for having 3.82 million shares of worth $3.69 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 14.9791 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 2.88 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.3069 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.79 billion.

On the other hand, Fidelity Mt. Vernon Street Trust-Fidelity Growth Company Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 5.11 shares of worth $540.2 million or 3.42% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.81 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $508.53 million in the company or a holder of 3.22% of company’s stock.