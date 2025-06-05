Cytek BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:CTKB): -124.41% Off High, Can It Comeback?

In last trading session, Cytek BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:CTKB) saw 2.92 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.26. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.40 trading at $0.55 or 19.30% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $430.64M. That closing price of CTKB’s stock is at a discount of -124.41% from its 52-week high price of $7.63 and is indicating a premium of 30.29% from its 52-week low price of $2.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.51 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 947.80K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cytek BioSciences Inc (CTKB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Cytek BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:CTKB) trade information

Cytek BioSciences Inc’s shares saw a change of -47.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved 36.55% in past 5-day. Cytek BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:CTKB) showed a performance of -10.53% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.65 million shares which calculate 6.1 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 6.62 to the stock, which implies a rise of 48.68% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 5.25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 8. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -54.41% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -54.41% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 18.28% during past 5 years.

Cytek BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:CTKB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.10% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 62.25 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 68.48%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 62.25% institutions for Cytek BioSciences Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at CTKB for having 17.07 million shares of worth $95.25 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 12.9872 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 11.75 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.9365 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $65.54 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 6.37 shares of worth $21.65 million or 5.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.37 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $11.45 million in the company or a holder of 2.66% of company’s stock.