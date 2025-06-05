Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) Has Made The -14.41% Recovery, Could Gain Another -3276.27% Ahead

In recent trading session, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) saw 0.49 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.25. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.18 trading at -$0.27 or -18.28% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $26.39M. That most recent trading price of CYCC’s stock is at a discount of -3276.27% from its 52-week high price of $39.84 and is indicating a discount of -14.41% from its 52-week low price of $1.35.

For Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (CYCC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) trade information

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of -80.30% in year-to-date performance and have moved -25.94% in past 5-day. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) showed a performance of -79.08% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 1 to the stock, which implies a fall of -18.0% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 1 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 1. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 15.25% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 15.25% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 57.31% during past 5 years.

On the other hand, Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 3.24 shares of worth $3662.0 or 0.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 653.0 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $738.0 in the company or a holder of 0.00% of company’s stock.