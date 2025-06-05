CSX Corp Shares Rise 17.88% From The Lows – But Will They Continue?

In last trading session, CSX Corp (NASDAQ:CSX) saw 13.67 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.24. Company’s recent per share price level of $31.93 trading at $0.07 or 0.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $59.98B. That closing price of CSX’s stock is at a discount of -16.19% from its 52-week high price of $37.10 and is indicating a premium of 17.88% from its 52-week low price of $26.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 18.01 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 16.51 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For CSX Corp (CSX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.89. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 23 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 16 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

CSX Corp (NASDAQ:CSX) trade information

CSX Corp’s shares saw a change of -1.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.88% in past 5-day. CSX Corp (NASDAQ:CSX) showed a performance of 12.15% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 26.98 million shares which calculate 1.78 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 34 to the stock, which implies a rise of 6.09% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 32 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 37. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -0.22% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -0.22% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 5.12% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -9.48% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.66%.

CSX Dividends

CSX Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on 2025-Apr-15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.57%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.50 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 1.28%.

CSX Corp (NASDAQ:CSX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 80.12 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 80.31%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 80.12% institutions for CSX Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at CSX for having 175.03 million shares of worth $5.85 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.0036 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 146.76 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.5496 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.91 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 60.88 shares of worth $1.94 billion or 3.24% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 53.58 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $1.71 billion in the company or a holder of 2.85% of company’s stock.