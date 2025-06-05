Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) Is Now 17.53% Above Its 52-Week Low. How Long Will It Continue To Rise?

In recent trading session, Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) saw 0.91 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.05. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.94 trading at $0.01 or 0.46% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $747.25M. That most recent trading price of CRON’s stock is at a discount of -32.99% from its 52-week high price of $2.58 and is indicating a premium of 17.53% from its 52-week low price of $1.60.

For Cronos Group Inc (CRON), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) trade information

Cronos Group Inc’s shares saw a change of -4.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.42% in past 5-day. Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) showed a performance of 4.80% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 3.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 44.57% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 2.3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 4.5. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -18.56% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -18.56% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -50.98% during past 5 years.

Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON)’s Major holders

CHESCAPMANAGER LLC is the top institutional holder at CRON for having 7.95 million shares of worth $18.52 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 2.0804 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 7.18 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.8782 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $16.72 million.

On the other hand, Amplify ETF Trust-Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF and VANGUARD STAR FUNDS-Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 5.18 shares of worth $10.01 million or 1.35% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.75 shares on Jan 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $5.31 million in the company or a holder of 0.71% of company’s stock.