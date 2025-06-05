Compass Inc (NYSE:COMP) Is Expected To Grow By Or More Than -29.45%.

In last trading session, Compass Inc (NYSE:COMP) saw 4.9 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.60. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.18 trading at $0.12 or 1.98% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.28B. That closing price of COMP’s stock is at a discount of -65.86% from its 52-week high price of $10.25 and is indicating a premium of 45.95% from its 52-week low price of $3.34. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.55 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.49 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Compass Inc (COMP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.11. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.19 in the current quarter.

Compass Inc (NYSE:COMP) trade information

Compass Inc’s shares saw a change of 5.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.19% in past 5-day. Compass Inc (NYSE:COMP) showed a performance of -21.87% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 28.42 million shares which calculate 3.36 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 8 to the stock, which implies a rise of 22.75% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 8 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 8. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -29.45% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -29.45% for stock’s current value.

Compass Inc (COMP) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 22.96% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 2.08B for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 1.83B in the next quarter. Company posted 1.7B and 1.49B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 20.75% during past 5 years.

Compass Inc (NYSE:COMP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.91% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 75.66 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 77.13%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 75.66% institutions for Compass Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD is the top institutional holder at COMP for having 75.57 million shares of worth $272.05 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 15.1545 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 64.26 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.8869 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $231.34 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD SPECIALIZED FUNDS-Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 16.57 shares of worth $102.41 million or 3.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 16.25 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $100.44 million in the company or a holder of 3.12% of company’s stock.