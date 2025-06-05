Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR (NYSE:BVN) Declines -12.71% In 2025; Are Investors Attracted By Its $16.81 Price?

In recent trading session, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR (NYSE:BVN) saw 0.72 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.42. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.81 trading at $0.64 or 3.94% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.26B. That most recent trading price of BVN’s stock is at a discount of -6.66% from its 52-week high price of $17.93 and is indicating a premium of 31.59% from its 52-week low price of $11.50.

For Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR (BVN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.14. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR (NYSE:BVN) trade information

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR’s shares saw a change of 45.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.82% in past 5-day. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR (NYSE:BVN) showed a performance of 8.99% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 15 to the stock, which implies a fall of -12.07% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 10 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 21. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 40.51% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 40.51% for stock’s current value.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -12.71% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.51%.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR (NYSE:BVN)’s Major holders

VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP is the top institutional holder at BVN for having 30.39 million shares of worth $515.07 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 11.9643 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is WESTWOOD GLOBAL INVESTMENTS, LLC, which was holding about 12.86 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.0633 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $217.98 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 8.63 shares of worth $144.15 million or 3.14% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.7 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $95.29 million in the company or a holder of 2.08% of company’s stock.

