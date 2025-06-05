Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) Has Seen A Rose Of 13.31% This Year, Is It Still A Better Option Than Others?

In last trading session, Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) saw 6.01 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.62. Company’s recent per share price level of $256.00 trading at -$2.91 or -1.12% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $65.20B. That closing price of COIN’s stock is at a discount of -36.62% from its 52-week high price of $349.75 and is indicating a premium of 44.3% from its 52-week low price of $142.58. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.88 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 10.83 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Coinbase Global Inc (COIN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.27. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 37 analysts covering the stock, 3 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 11 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 23 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) trade information

Coinbase Global Inc’s shares saw a change of 3.10% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.67% in past 5-day. Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) showed a performance of 28.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.67 million shares which calculate 1.21 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 293 to the stock, which implies a rise of 12.63% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 217 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 420. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 15.23% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 15.23% for stock’s current value.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -45.02% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -4.32%.

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.03% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 55.54 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 56.69%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 55.54% institutions for Coinbase Global Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at COIN for having 17.66 million shares of worth $3.92 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 7.169 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR LLC, which was holding about 11.03 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.4795 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.45 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 6.31 shares of worth $1.61 billion or 2.99% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.9 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $998.29 million in the company or a holder of 1.85% of company’s stock.

