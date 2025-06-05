Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) Climbs 240.12% In 2025; Are Investors Attracted By Its $8.96 Price?

In last trading session, Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) saw 14.91 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.32. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.96 trading at $0.16 or 1.82% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.73B. That closing price of CDE’s stock is at a premium of 0.67% from its 52-week high price of $8.90 and is indicating a premium of 49.0% from its 52-week low price of $4.57. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 15.71 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 18.50 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Coeur Mining Inc (CDE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.11. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) trade information

Coeur Mining Inc’s shares saw a change of 56.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.29% in past 5-day. Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) showed a performance of 64.40% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 20.73 million shares which calculate 1.21 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 8.5 to the stock, which implies a fall of -5.41% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 8.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 8.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 5.13% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 5.13% for stock’s current value.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 240.12% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 64.87%.

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.10% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 77.77 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 78.63%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 77.77% institutions for Coeur Mining Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at CDE for having 37.28 million shares of worth $209.5 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.4652 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 37.02 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.3992 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $208.04 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 21.72 shares of worth $194.59 million or 3.39% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 19.17 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $171.76 million in the company or a holder of 3.00% of company’s stock.