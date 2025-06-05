Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc (NASDAQ:CCEP) Is Looking Good Over The Long Term, Gained Nearly 1.50% Over A Month.

In recent trading session, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc (NASDAQ:CCEP) saw 0.64 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.74. Company’s recent per share price level of $91.87 trading at $0.9 or 0.99% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $42.33B. That most recent trading price of CCEP’s stock is at a discount of -0.94% from its 52-week high price of $92.73 and is indicating a premium of 22.18% from its 52-week low price of $71.49.

For Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc (CCEP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.89. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc (NASDAQ:CCEP) trade information

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc’s shares saw a change of 19.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.34% in past 5-day. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc (NASDAQ:CCEP) showed a performance of 1.50% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 92.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 0.68% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 87 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 98. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 5.3% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 5.3% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 4.96% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 5.07% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.56%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc (NASDAQ:CCEP)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at CCEP for having 15.62 million shares of worth $1.14 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 3.3916 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BOSTON PARTNERS, which was holding about 8.18 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.7761 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $596.45 million.

On the other hand, Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 and FMI Funds Inc-International Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 9.4 shares of worth $866.67 million or 2.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.0 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $184.47 million in the company or a holder of 0.44% of company’s stock.