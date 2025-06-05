Cloudflare Inc’s (NYSE:NET) Forecasted Growth Is 24.56% Or More

In recent trading session, Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) saw 1.26 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.83. Company’s recent per share price level of $178.94 trading at $8.02 or 4.69% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $62.02B. That most recent trading price of NET’s stock is at a premium of 0.88% from its 52-week high price of $177.37 and is indicating a premium of 61.91% from its 52-week low price of $68.16.

For Cloudflare Inc (NET), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.12. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 18 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 10 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) trade information

Cloudflare Inc’s shares saw a change of 66.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.00% in past 5-day. Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) showed a performance of 46.32% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 137.5 to the stock, which implies a fall of -30.14% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 135 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 140. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 24.56% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 24.56% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 8.13% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 6.38% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 23.16%.

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET)’s Major holders

CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS is the top institutional holder at NET for having 33.34 million shares of worth $2.76 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.7872 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, which was holding about 32.72 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.606 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.71 billion.

On the other hand, GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 18.76 shares of worth $3.38 billion or 6.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.25 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $1.66 billion in the company or a holder of 2.98% of company’s stock.