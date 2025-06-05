Cloudflare Inc’s (NYSE:NET) Forecasted Growth Is 24.56% Or More

In recent trading session, Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) saw 1.26 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.83. Company’s recent per share price level of $178.94 trading at $8.02 or 4.69% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $62.02B. That most recent trading price of NET’s stock is at a premium of 0.88% from its 52-week high price of $177.37 and is indicating a premium of 61.91% from its 52-week low price of $68.16.

For Cloudflare Inc (NET), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.12. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 18 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 10 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) trade information

Cloudflare Inc’s shares saw a change of 66.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.00% in past 5-day. Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) showed a performance of 46.32% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 137.5 to the stock, which implies a fall of -30.14% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 135 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 140. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 24.56% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 24.56% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 8.13% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 6.38% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 23.16%.

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET)’s Major holders

CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS is the top institutional holder at NET for having 33.34 million shares of worth $2.76 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.7872 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, which was holding about 32.72 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.606 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.71 billion.

On the other hand, GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 18.76 shares of worth $3.38 billion or 6.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.25 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $1.66 billion in the company or a holder of 2.98% of company’s stock.

RECENT NEWS

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel delivers exclusive content, news, articles, and comprehensive coverage of events in the USA and worldwide with a commitment to reliability, objectivity, and timeliness.

Quick Links

Categories

© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

Marketing Sentinel
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.