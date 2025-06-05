Cibus Inc (NASDAQ:CBUS) Is 17.16% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Can It Continue?

In recent trading session, Cibus Inc (NASDAQ:CBUS) saw 2.47 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.88. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.69 trading at -$0.67 or -28.40% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $58.10M. That most recent trading price of CBUS’s stock is at a discount of -595.27% from its 52-week high price of $11.75 and is indicating a premium of 17.16% from its 52-week low price of $1.40.

For Cibus Inc (CBUS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Cibus Inc (NASDAQ:CBUS) trade information

Cibus Inc’s shares saw a change of -39.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved -49.26% in past 5-day. Cibus Inc (NASDAQ:CBUS) showed a performance of -18.37% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 11.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 85.3% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 10.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 12.5. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -521.3% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -521.3% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 29.09% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 75.99% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 50.67%.

Cibus Inc (NASDAQ:CBUS)’s Major holders

FMR LLC is the top institutional holder at CBUS for having 3.35 million shares of worth $32.97 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 15.3165 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANTAGE CONSULTING GROUP INC, which was holding about 1.14 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.235 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.27 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Mt. Vernon Street Trust-Fidelity Growth Company Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 1.37 shares of worth $2.33 million or 4.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 516.08 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $0.87 million in the company or a holder of 1.58% of company’s stock.