Castellum Inc (AMEX:CTM) Has Recovered 458.82% To Date, But An Additional -148.25% Is Possible.

In recent trading session, Castellum Inc (AMEX:CTM) saw 2.38 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -4.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.14 trading at $0.13 or 12.87% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $98.09M. That most recent trading price of CTM’s stock is at a discount of -148.25% from its 52-week high price of $2.83 and is indicating a premium of 89.47% from its 52-week low price of $0.12.

Castellum Inc (AMEX:CTM) trade information

Castellum Inc’s shares saw a change of -43.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.87% in past 5-day. Castellum Inc (AMEX:CTM) showed a performance of 27.47% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 3 to the stock, which implies a rise of 62.0% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 3. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -163.16% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -163.16% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -17.90% during past 5 years.

Castellum Inc (AMEX:CTM)’s Major holders

ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC is the top institutional holder at CTM for having 3.55 million shares of worth $0.66 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 6.2038 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is MERIDIAN WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC, which was holding about 0.61 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.0678 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.11 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 612.28 shares of worth $0.71 million or 0.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 237.39 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $0.27 million in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.