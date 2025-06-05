Captivision Inc (NASDAQ:CAPT) 107.94% Up Over Last Week, What Happens Next?

In last trading session, Captivision Inc (NASDAQ:CAPT) saw 1.7 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.09. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.32 trading at $0.33 or 33.74% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $42.73M. That closing price of CAPT’s stock is at a discount of -241.67% from its 52-week high price of $4.51 and is indicating a premium of 71.97% from its 52-week low price of $0.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.58 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.05 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Captivision Inc (NASDAQ:CAPT) trade information

Captivision Inc’s shares saw a change of 86.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved 107.94% in past 5-day. Captivision Inc (NASDAQ:CAPT) showed a performance of 167.64% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.23 million shares which calculate 1.39 days to cover the short interests.

Captivision Inc (NASDAQ:CAPT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 24.80% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.73 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.63%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.73% institutions for Captivision Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP is the top institutional holder at CAPT for having 15400.0 shares of worth $41118.0. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 0.0531 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, which was holding about 13600.0 shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.0469 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $36312.0.