Buy, Sell Or Hold SRM Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:SRM) At $0.71?

In recent trading session, SRM Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:SRM) saw 1.13 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.19. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.71 trading at $0.1 or 15.31% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $12.21M. That most recent trading price of SRM’s stock is at a discount of -133.8% from its 52-week high price of $1.66 and is indicating a premium of 63.38% from its 52-week low price of $0.26.

SRM Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:SRM) trade information

SRM Entertainment Inc’s shares saw a change of 12.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved 22.07% in past 5-day. SRM Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:SRM) showed a performance of 68.97% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 0.78 to the stock, which implies a rise of 8.97% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 0.78 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 0.78. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -9.86% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -9.86% for stock’s current value.

SRM Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:SRM)’s Major holders

TOTAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC is the top institutional holder at SRM for having 29043.0 shares of worth $36594.0. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 0.2851 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 18856.0 shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.1851 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $23759.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 45.46 shares of worth $31820.0 or 0.26% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.76 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $7529.0 in the company or a holder of 0.06% of company’s stock.

