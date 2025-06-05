Buy, Sell Or Hold Nebius Group N.V (NASDAQ:NBIS) At $39.39?

In last trading session, Nebius Group N.V (NASDAQ:NBIS) saw 14.18 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $39.39 trading at $2.12 or 5.69% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $9.38B. That closing price of NBIS’s stock is at a discount of -29.14% from its 52-week high price of $50.87 and is indicating a premium of 64.23% from its 52-week low price of $14.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.89 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 11.23 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Nebius Group N.V (NASDAQ:NBIS) trade information

Nebius Group N.V’s shares saw a change of 42.20% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.53% in past 5-day. Nebius Group N.V (NASDAQ:NBIS) showed a performance of 65.50% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.84 million shares which calculate 1.7 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 46 to the stock, which implies a rise of 14.37% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 45 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 47. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -14.24% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -14.24% for stock’s current value.

Nebius Group N.V (NBIS) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 358.62% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 95.6M for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 164.23M in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -3.41% during past 5 years.

Nebius Group N.V (NASDAQ:NBIS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.03% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 42.30 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 44.08%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 42.30% institutions for Nebius Group N.V that are currently holding shares of the company.

On the other hand, ALGER FUNDS II-Alger Spectra Fund and ALGER INSTITUTIONAL FUNDS-Alger Focus Equity Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 1.47 shares of worth $57.94 million or 0.73% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.42 shares on Jan 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $55.93 million in the company or a holder of 0.70% of company’s stock.

RECENT NEWS

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel delivers exclusive content, news, articles, and comprehensive coverage of events in the USA and worldwide with a commitment to reliability, objectivity, and timeliness.

Quick Links

Categories

© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

Marketing Sentinel
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.