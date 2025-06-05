Buy, Sell Or Hold Nebius Group N.V (NASDAQ:NBIS) At $39.39?

In last trading session, Nebius Group N.V (NASDAQ:NBIS) saw 14.18 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $39.39 trading at $2.12 or 5.69% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $9.38B. That closing price of NBIS’s stock is at a discount of -29.14% from its 52-week high price of $50.87 and is indicating a premium of 64.23% from its 52-week low price of $14.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.89 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 11.23 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Nebius Group N.V (NASDAQ:NBIS) trade information

Nebius Group N.V’s shares saw a change of 42.20% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.53% in past 5-day. Nebius Group N.V (NASDAQ:NBIS) showed a performance of 65.50% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.84 million shares which calculate 1.7 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 46 to the stock, which implies a rise of 14.37% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 45 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 47. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -14.24% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -14.24% for stock’s current value.

Nebius Group N.V (NBIS) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 358.62% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 95.6M for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 164.23M in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -3.41% during past 5 years.

Nebius Group N.V (NASDAQ:NBIS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.03% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 42.30 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 44.08%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 42.30% institutions for Nebius Group N.V that are currently holding shares of the company.

On the other hand, ALGER FUNDS II-Alger Spectra Fund and ALGER INSTITUTIONAL FUNDS-Alger Focus Equity Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 1.47 shares of worth $57.94 million or 0.73% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.42 shares on Jan 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $55.93 million in the company or a holder of 0.70% of company’s stock.