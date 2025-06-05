Buy, Sell Or Hold MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:MNSO) At $18.17?

In last trading session, MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:MNSO) saw 2.23 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.17 trading at $1.0 or 5.82% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.61B. That closing price of MNSO’s stock is at a discount of -52.5% from its 52-week high price of $27.71 and is indicating a premium of 31.15% from its 52-week low price of $12.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.33 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.46 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (MNSO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.45. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:MNSO) trade information

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of -23.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.91% in past 5-day. MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:MNSO) showed a performance of -1.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.65 million shares which calculate 7.53 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 14.91 to the stock, which implies a fall of -21.86% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 13 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 26.8. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 28.45% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 28.45% for stock’s current value.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 6.22% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 16.99%.

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:MNSO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.71% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.04 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.12%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10.04% institutions for MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. MORGAN STANLEY is the top institutional holder at MNSO for having 3.03 million shares of worth $57.81 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 0.9699 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD, which was holding about 5.19 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.4149 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $98.92 million.

On the other hand, VanEck Funds-Emerging Markets Fund and SPDR INDEX SHARES FUNDS-SPDR(R) Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 180.0 shares of worth $3.27 million or 0.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 117.79 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $2.14 million in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.