Bumble Inc (NASDAQ:BMBL) Drops -1.49%, But Further Rally Could Be Imminent

In last trading session, Bumble Inc (NASDAQ:BMBL) saw 1.72 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.90. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.29 trading at -$0.08 or -1.49% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $546.42M. That closing price of BMBL’s stock is at a discount of -127.41% from its 52-week high price of $12.03 and is indicating a premium of 32.89% from its 52-week low price of $3.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.24 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.36 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Bumble Inc (BMBL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.79. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Bumble Inc (NASDAQ:BMBL) trade information

Bumble Inc’s shares saw a change of -35.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.56% in past 5-day. Bumble Inc (NASDAQ:BMBL) showed a performance of 16.01% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.84 million shares which calculate 3.98 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 5.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 3.82% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 6. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 5.48% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 5.48% for stock’s current value.

Bumble Inc (NASDAQ:BMBL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.38% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 100.38 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 102.83%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 100.38% institutions for Bumble Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. BLACKSTONE INC. is the top institutional holder at BMBL for having 30.12 million shares of worth $316.52 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 23.8548 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 11.05 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.7543 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $116.16 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 2.21 shares of worth $11.71 million or 2.14% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.48 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $7.84 million in the company or a holder of 1.44% of company’s stock.