Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) Down Almost -1.62% In 1 Month, Long Term Looking Good As Well

In last trading session, Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) saw 2.56 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.29. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.88 trading at $0.33 or 4.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $670.28M. That closing price of BLMN’s stock is at a discount of -172.21% from its 52-week high price of $21.45 and is indicating a premium of 22.72% from its 52-week low price of $6.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.35 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.96 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 3.08. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.26 in the current quarter.

Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) trade information

Bloomin Brands Inc’s shares saw a change of -35.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.01% in past 5-day. Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) showed a performance of -1.62% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.39 million shares which calculate 2.86 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 12 to the stock, which implies a rise of 34.33% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 11 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 13. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -39.59% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -39.59% for stock’s current value.

Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -11.88% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 975.19M for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 899.07M in the next quarter. Company posted 1.12B and 1.04B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -32.65% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -8.16%.

BLMN Dividends

Bloomin Brands Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on 2025-May-06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 9.90%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.78 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 1.92%.

Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.08% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 104.12 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 106.33%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 104.12% institutions for Bloomin Brands Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at BLMN for having 12.71 million shares of worth $244.46 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 14.6647 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 11.8 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.6072 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $226.83 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 4.57 shares of worth $35.98 million or 5.38% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.4 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $18.88 million in the company or a holder of 2.82% of company’s stock.