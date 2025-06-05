BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE:BKSY) jumps 52.37% In 2025; How Attractive Is It At $12.02?

In last trading session, BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE:BKSY) saw 1.15 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.85. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.02 trading at $0.72 or 6.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $380.46M. That closing price of BKSY’s stock is at a discount of -82.36% from its 52-week high price of $21.92 and is indicating a premium of 67.89% from its 52-week low price of $3.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.05 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.02 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For BlackSky Technology Inc (BKSY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -0.37 in the current quarter.

BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE:BKSY) trade information

BlackSky Technology Inc’s shares saw a change of 11.40% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.41% in past 5-day. BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE:BKSY) showed a performance of 39.44% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.42 million shares which calculate 4.49 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 11 to the stock, which implies a fall of -9.27% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 10 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 12. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 16.81% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 16.81% for stock’s current value.

BlackSky Technology Inc (BKSY) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 28.99% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 27.73M for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 32.36M in the next quarter. Company posted 24.94M and 22.55M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -12.83% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 52.37% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 61.34%.

BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE:BKSY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.29% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 50.01 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 55.13%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 50.01% institutions for BlackSky Technology Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. CERCANO MANAGEMENT LLC is the top institutional holder at BKSY for having 9.95 million shares of worth $10.65 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 8.5682 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 6.95 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.9815 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.43 million.