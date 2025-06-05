B&G Foods, Inc (NYSE:BGS) Stock Ripped -40.64% Year-To-Date, What Will Happen Next?

In last trading session, B&G Foods, Inc (NYSE:BGS) saw 1.73 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.09 trading at -$0.03 or -0.73% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $326.38M. That closing price of BGS’s stock is at a discount of -136.67% from its 52-week high price of $9.68 and is indicating a premium of 2.93% from its 52-week low price of $3.97. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.55 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.72 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For B&G Foods, Inc (BGS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.33. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

B&G Foods, Inc (NYSE:BGS) trade information

B&G Foods, Inc’s shares saw a change of -40.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.25% in past 5-day. B&G Foods, Inc (NYSE:BGS) showed a performance of -36.19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 18.57 million shares which calculate 5.59 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 19.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 79.03% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 8 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 25. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -95.6% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -95.6% for stock’s current value.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -19.94% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.55%.

BGS Dividends

B&G Foods, Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on 2025-May-05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 18.58%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.76 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 8.45%.

B&G Foods, Inc (NYSE:BGS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.94% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 76.88 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 79.21%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 76.88% institutions for B&G Foods, Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at BGS for having 12.27 million shares of worth $99.17 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 15.5199 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 9.61 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.1514 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $77.65 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 4.81 shares of worth $19.69 million or 6.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.37 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $9.68 million in the company or a holder of 2.97% of company’s stock.