Berry Corp (NASDAQ:BRY) Adds 4.40% In One Week: What’s Boosting Its Stock?

In last trading session, Berry Corp (NASDAQ:BRY) saw 1.09 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.05. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.61 trading at -$0.1 or -3.69% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $202.53M. That closing price of BRY’s stock is at a discount of -166.67% from its 52-week high price of $6.96 and is indicating a premium of 19.16% from its 52-week low price of $2.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.01 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.09 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Berry Corp (NASDAQ:BRY) trade information

Berry Corp’s shares saw a change of -36.80% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.40% in past 5-day. Berry Corp (NASDAQ:BRY) showed a performance of 9.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.15 million shares which calculate 2.38 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 7 to the stock, which implies a rise of 62.71% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 7. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -168.2% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -168.2% for stock’s current value.

Berry Corp (BRY) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -14.49% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 155M for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 166M in the next quarter. Company posted 197.82M and 259.78M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -14.00% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -57.35% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -14.50%.

BRY Dividends

Berry Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on 2025-May-07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 8.05%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.21 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 8.28%.

Berry Corp (NASDAQ:BRY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.83% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 87.54 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 89.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 87.54% institutions for Berry Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at BRY for having 6.55 million shares of worth $42.34 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 8.5195 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, which was holding about 6.34 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.2411 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $40.96 million.

On the other hand, ALLSPRING FUNDS TRUST-Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 2.11 shares of worth $5.5 million or 2.71% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.09 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $5.45 million in the company or a holder of 2.69% of company’s stock.