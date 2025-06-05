Berry Corp (NASDAQ:BRY) Adds 4.40% In One Week: What’s Boosting Its Stock?

In last trading session, Berry Corp (NASDAQ:BRY) saw 1.09 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.05. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.61 trading at -$0.1 or -3.69% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $202.53M. That closing price of BRY’s stock is at a discount of -166.67% from its 52-week high price of $6.96 and is indicating a premium of 19.16% from its 52-week low price of $2.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.01 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.09 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Berry Corp (NASDAQ:BRY) trade information

Berry Corp’s shares saw a change of -36.80% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.40% in past 5-day. Berry Corp (NASDAQ:BRY) showed a performance of 9.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.15 million shares which calculate 2.38 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 7 to the stock, which implies a rise of 62.71% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 7. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -168.2% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -168.2% for stock’s current value.

Berry Corp (BRY) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -14.49% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 155M for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 166M in the next quarter. Company posted 197.82M and 259.78M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -14.00% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -57.35% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -14.50%.

BRY Dividends

Berry Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on 2025-May-07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 8.05%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.21 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 8.28%.

Berry Corp (NASDAQ:BRY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.83% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 87.54 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 89.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 87.54% institutions for Berry Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at BRY for having 6.55 million shares of worth $42.34 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 8.5195 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, which was holding about 6.34 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.2411 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $40.96 million.

On the other hand, ALLSPRING FUNDS TRUST-Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 2.11 shares of worth $5.5 million or 2.71% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.09 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $5.45 million in the company or a holder of 2.69% of company’s stock.

RECENT NEWS

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel delivers exclusive content, news, articles, and comprehensive coverage of events in the USA and worldwide with a commitment to reliability, objectivity, and timeliness.

Quick Links

Categories

© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

Marketing Sentinel
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.