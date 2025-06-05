Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) Currently -124.56% Below Its 52-Week High, But There May Be A Surprise Downside

In last trading session, Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) saw 85.61 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.96. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.71 trading at -$0.06 or -3.39% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.31B. That closing price of BTE’s stock is at a discount of -124.56% from its 52-week high price of $3.84 and is indicating a premium of 20.47% from its 52-week low price of $1.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 52.29 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 46.02 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Baytex Energy Corp (BTE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) trade information

Baytex Energy Corp’s shares saw a change of -33.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.01% in past 5-day. Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) showed a performance of 11.76% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 65.66 million shares which calculate 1.48 days to cover the short interests.

BTE Dividends

Baytex Energy Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on 2025-May-04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 3.76%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.06 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 9.86%.

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.66% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 45.91 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 46.22%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 45.91% institutions for Baytex Energy Corp that are currently holding shares of the company.

On the other hand, American Century ETF Trust-Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF and VANGUARD STAR FUNDS-Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 10.06 shares of worth $17.2 million or 1.31% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.81 shares on Jan 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $16.77 million in the company or a holder of 1.28% of company’s stock.