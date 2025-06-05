Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Surged 0.68% In A Week – But Can It Maintain Its Gains?

In last trading session, Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) saw 30.02 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.31. Company’s recent per share price level of $44.36 trading at -$0.29 or -0.65% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $334.11B. That closing price of BAC’s stock is at a discount of -8.39% from its 52-week high price of $48.08 and is indicating a premium of 25.47% from its 52-week low price of $33.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 37.7 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 48.93 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Bank Of America Corp (BAC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.42. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 20 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 14 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.9 in the current quarter.

Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) trade information

Bank Of America Corp’s shares saw a change of 0.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.68% in past 5-day. Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) showed a performance of 7.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 96.37 million shares which calculate 2.31 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 52 to the stock, which implies a rise of 14.69% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 47 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 54. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -5.95% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -5.95% for stock’s current value.

Bank Of America Corp (BAC) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.09% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 26.79B for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 27.14B in the next quarter. Company posted 25.38B and 25.34B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 3.14% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 13.76% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 14.52%.

BAC Dividends

Bank Of America Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on 2025-Apr-14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 2.30%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.02 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 2.42%.

Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.50% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 66.72 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 72.92%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 66.72% institutions for Bank Of America Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC is the top institutional holder at BAC for having 1.03 billion shares of worth $41.08 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 13.0776 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 641.63 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.1241 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $25.52 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 208.62 shares of worth $9.25 billion or 2.77% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 177.58 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $7.88 billion in the company or a holder of 2.36% of company’s stock.