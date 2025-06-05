Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR’s (NYSE:BBD) Forecasted Growth Is -9.22% Or More

In last trading session, Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE:BBD) saw 35.09 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.73. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.93 trading at -$0.03 or -1.01% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $15.54B. That closing price of BBD’s stock is at a discount of -1.37% from its 52-week high price of $2.97 and is indicating a premium of 40.27% from its 52-week low price of $1.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 50.06 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 43.03 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (BBD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.09 in the current quarter.

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE:BBD) trade information

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR’s shares saw a change of 61.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.45% in past 5-day. Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE:BBD) showed a performance of 24.85% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 94.18 million shares which calculate 2.35 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 3.2 to the stock, which implies a rise of 8.44% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 3.2 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 3.2. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -9.22% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -9.22% for stock’s current value.

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (BBD) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 9.33% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 32.7B for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 33.8B in the next quarter. Company posted 25.69B and 30.95B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -10.85% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 22.96% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 16.11%.

BBD Dividends

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on 2025-May-06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.59%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.05 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 4.43%.

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE:BBD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.02% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 21.99 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 21.99%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 21.99% institutions for Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at BBD for having 73.39 million shares of worth $164.38 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 0.6909 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is SPRUCEGROVE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, which was holding about 72.74 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.6849 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $162.94 million.

On the other hand, MFS SERIES TRUST I-MFS Research International Fund and MFS SERIES TRUST X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 28, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 42.38 shares of worth $124.19 million or 0.80% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 38.19 shares on Feb 28, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $111.9 million in the company or a holder of 0.72% of company’s stock.