B2gold Corp (AMEX:BTG): 0.27% Off High, Can It Comeback?

In last trading session, B2gold Corp (AMEX:BTG) saw 57.97 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.67 trading at $0.08 or 2.23% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.85B. That closing price of BTG’s stock is at a premium of 0.27% from its 52-week high price of $3.66 and is indicating a premium of 40.05% from its 52-week low price of $2.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 50.73 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 49.89 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For B2gold Corp (BTG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.92. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

B2gold Corp (AMEX:BTG) trade information

B2gold Corp’s shares saw a change of 50.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.07% in past 5-day. B2gold Corp (AMEX:BTG) showed a performance of 21.12% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 73.23 million shares which calculate 1.47 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 4.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 18.44% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 4.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 4.5. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -22.62% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -22.62% for stock’s current value.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 210.81% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 54.01%.

BTG Dividends

B2gold Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on 2025-May-06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 3.81%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.14 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 4.25%.

B2gold Corp (AMEX:BTG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.47% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 66.34 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 66.65%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 66.34% institutions for B2gold Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP is the top institutional holder at BTG for having 118.11 million shares of worth $318.88 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.0357 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR LLC, which was holding about 59.05 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.5174 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $158.41 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 84.03 shares of worth $308.39 million or 6.36% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 44.83 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $164.52 million in the company or a holder of 3.39% of company’s stock.