Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (AMEX:ASM) Shares Surged 11.43% In A Week – But Can It Maintain Its Gains?

In last trading session, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (AMEX:ASM) saw 5.7 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.66. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.51 trading at $0.06 or 1.74% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $508.14M. That closing price of ASM’s stock is at a premium of 0.85% from its 52-week high price of $3.48 and is indicating a premium of 76.35% from its 52-week low price of $0.83. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.52 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.90 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (ASM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (AMEX:ASM) trade information

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd’s shares saw a change of 298.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.43% in past 5-day. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (AMEX:ASM) showed a performance of 46.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.44 million shares which calculate 0.84 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 1.55 to the stock, which implies a fall of -126.45% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 1.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 1.6. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 57.26% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 57.26% for stock’s current value.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 141.67% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 60.91%.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (AMEX:ASM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.65% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.91 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.40%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9.91% institutions for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC is the top institutional holder at ASM for having 3.36 million shares of worth $3.03 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 2.5166 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is PERRITT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, which was holding about 0.8 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.5987 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.72 million.

On the other hand, GLOBAL X FUNDS-Global X Silver Miners ETF and Amplify ETF Trust-Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 3.23 shares of worth $11.33 million or 2.28% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.06 shares on Dec 31, 2024 , making its stake of worth around $10.74 million in the company or a holder of 2.16% of company’s stock.

RECENT NEWS

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel delivers exclusive content, news, articles, and comprehensive coverage of events in the USA and worldwide with a commitment to reliability, objectivity, and timeliness.

Quick Links

Categories

© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

Marketing Sentinel
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.