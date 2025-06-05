Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (AMEX:ASM) Shares Surged 11.43% In A Week – But Can It Maintain Its Gains?

In last trading session, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (AMEX:ASM) saw 5.7 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.66. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.51 trading at $0.06 or 1.74% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $508.14M. That closing price of ASM’s stock is at a premium of 0.85% from its 52-week high price of $3.48 and is indicating a premium of 76.35% from its 52-week low price of $0.83. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.52 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.90 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (ASM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (AMEX:ASM) trade information

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd’s shares saw a change of 298.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.43% in past 5-day. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (AMEX:ASM) showed a performance of 46.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.44 million shares which calculate 0.84 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 1.55 to the stock, which implies a fall of -126.45% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 1.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 1.6. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 57.26% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 57.26% for stock’s current value.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 141.67% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 60.91%.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (AMEX:ASM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.65% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.91 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.40%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9.91% institutions for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC is the top institutional holder at ASM for having 3.36 million shares of worth $3.03 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 2.5166 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is PERRITT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, which was holding about 0.8 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.5987 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.72 million.

On the other hand, GLOBAL X FUNDS-Global X Silver Miners ETF and Amplify ETF Trust-Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 3.23 shares of worth $11.33 million or 2.28% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.06 shares on Dec 31, 2024 , making its stake of worth around $10.74 million in the company or a holder of 2.16% of company’s stock.