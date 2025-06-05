Autonomix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:AMIX) Down -24.19% Over The Past 30 Days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In recent trading session, Autonomix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:AMIX) saw 3.92 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -3.47. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.41 trading at -$0.23 or -14.02% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.92M. That most recent trading price of AMIX’s stock is at a discount of -2907.09% from its 52-week high price of $42.40 and is indicating a discount of -7.8% from its 52-week low price of $1.52.

Autonomix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:AMIX) trade information

Autonomix Medical Inc’s shares saw a change of -62.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.57% in past 5-day. Autonomix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:AMIX) showed a performance of -24.19% in past 30-days.

Autonomix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:AMIX)’s Major holders

GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC is the top institutional holder at AMIX for having 20683.0 shares of worth $19855.0. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 2.1949 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, which was holding about 16690.0 shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.7712 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $16022.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Micro-Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 6.76 shares of worth $9632.0 or 0.24% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.51 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $2154.0 in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.

