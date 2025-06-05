Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock Ripped -7.78% Year-To-Date, What Will Happen Next?

In last trading session, Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) saw 16.11 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.60. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.81 trading at $0.04 or 0.69% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $10.28B. That closing price of AUR’s stock is at a discount of -85.37% from its 52-week high price of $10.77 and is indicating a premium of 63.86% from its 52-week low price of $2.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 19.62 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 18.74 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) trade information

Aurora Innovation Inc’s shares saw a change of -7.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.91% in past 5-day. Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) showed a performance of -25.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 124.01 million shares which calculate 5.37 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 12 to the stock, which implies a rise of 51.58% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 12 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 12. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -106.54% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -106.54% for stock’s current value.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 503.33k for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 1.02M in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -24.76% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -3.38% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.37%.

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 30.11% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 71.36 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 102.10%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 71.36% institutions for Aurora Innovation Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. is the top institutional holder at AUR for having 178.54 million shares of worth $494.56 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 11.4892 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 92.18 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.932 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $255.35 million.

On the other hand, T. ROWE PRICE CAPITAL APPRECIATION Fd., INC.-T. Rowe Price Capital App and GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 129.19 shares of worth $750.61 million or 9.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 34.23 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $198.88 million in the company or a holder of 2.41% of company’s stock.