AT&T, Inc (NYSE:T) Reduces -0.51% In A Week: What’s Taking The Stock Higher?

In last trading session, AT&T, Inc (NYSE:T) saw 33.89 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.41. Company’s recent per share price level of $27.36 trading at -$0.6 or -2.15% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $196.87B. That closing price of T’s stock is at a discount of -6.1% from its 52-week high price of $29.03 and is indicating a premium of 36.33% from its 52-week low price of $17.42. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 31.5 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 40.45 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For AT&T, Inc (T), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.86. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 25 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 18 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.53 in the current quarter.

AT&T, Inc (NYSE:T) trade information

AT&T, Inc’s shares saw a change of 20.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.51% in past 5-day. AT&T, Inc (NYSE:T) showed a performance of -0.55% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 96.53 million shares which calculate 2.75 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 28.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 4.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 28 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 32. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -2.34% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2.34% for stock’s current value.

AT&T, Inc (T) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1.56% from the last financial year’s standing.

17 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 30.42B for the same. And 16 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 30.67B in the next quarter. Company posted 29.8B and 30.21B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -4.67% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -7.89% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 3.25%.

T Dividends

AT&T, Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on 2025-Apr-22 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 4.06%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.11 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 6.89%.

AT&T, Inc (NYSE:T)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.09% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 65.91 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 65.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 65.91% institutions for AT&T, Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at T for having 629.67 million shares of worth $12.03 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 8.7502 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 527.05 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.3242 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.07 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 226.78 shares of worth $6.2 billion or 3.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 199.46 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $5.46 billion in the company or a holder of 2.77% of company’s stock.