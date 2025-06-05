ATAI Life Sciences N.V (NASDAQ:ATAI) At $2.47: So What?

In last trading session, ATAI Life Sciences N.V (NASDAQ:ATAI) saw 3.93 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.48. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.47 trading at $0.12 or 5.11% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $494.83M. That closing price of ATAI’s stock is at a discount of -6.88% from its 52-week high price of $2.64 and is indicating a premium of 58.3% from its 52-week low price of $1.03. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.12 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.95 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ATAI Life Sciences N.V (ATAI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V (NASDAQ:ATAI) trade information

ATAI Life Sciences N.V’s shares saw a change of 85.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.93% in past 5-day. ATAI Life Sciences N.V (NASDAQ:ATAI) showed a performance of 68.03% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.79 million shares which calculate 9.5 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 50.6% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 5. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -102.43% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -102.43% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 18.62% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 39.07% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 29.20%.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V (NASDAQ:ATAI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.22% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 32.53 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 35.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 32.53% institutions for ATAI Life Sciences N.V that are currently holding shares of the company. WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC is the top institutional holder at ATAI for having 2.76 million shares of worth $3.67 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 1.7226 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is MORGAN STANLEY, which was holding about 2.72 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.6952 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.62 million.

On the other hand, MORGAN STANLEY INSTITUTIONAL FUND INC-Inception Portfolio and AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 511.99 shares of worth $1.26 million or 0.26% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 415.76 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $1.03 million in the company or a holder of 0.21% of company’s stock.