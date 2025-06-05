ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ:ASPI), Stock Jumps 72.99% Far This Year; What Analysts Say Next?

In last trading session, ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ:ASPI) saw 6.56 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.59. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.84 trading at $0.91 or 11.48% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $741.46M. That closing price of ASPI’s stock is at a discount of -5.54% from its 52-week high price of $9.33 and is indicating a premium of 78.96% from its 52-week low price of $1.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.77 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.50 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ASP Isotopes Inc (ASPI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ:ASPI) trade information

ASP Isotopes Inc’s shares saw a change of 95.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.62% in past 5-day. ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ:ASPI) showed a performance of 62.20% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16.46 million shares which calculate 9.28 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 5 to the stock, which implies a fall of -76.8% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 4.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 5.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 49.1% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 49.1% for stock’s current value.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 38.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -6.45%.

ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ:ASPI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 27.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 43.77 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 60.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 43.77% institutions for ASP Isotopes Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at ASPI for having 2.14 million shares of worth $6.55 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 4.3584 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 1.75 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.5598 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.35 million.

On the other hand, SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 2.52 shares of worth $22.31 million or 3.36% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.62 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $14.31 million in the company or a holder of 2.16% of company’s stock.