Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) Achieved Almost 50.94% Growth In A Month. Also Looks Good Long Term.

In recent trading session, Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) saw 0.7 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.01. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.61 trading at $1.01 or 6.90% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.61B. That most recent trading price of ARLO’s stock is at a discount of -13.0% from its 52-week high price of $17.64 and is indicating a premium of 49.78% from its 52-week low price of $7.84.

For Arlo Technologies Inc (ARLO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) trade information

Arlo Technologies Inc’s shares saw a change of 39.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.51% in past 5-day. Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) showed a performance of 50.94% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 19.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 19.95% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 17 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 22. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -8.9% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -8.9% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 23.03% during past 5 years.

Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at ARLO for having 15.52 million shares of worth $202.4 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 15.8634 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 9.4 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.6064 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $122.57 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 6.1 shares of worth $95.82 million or 5.88% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.95 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $46.44 million in the company or a holder of 2.85% of company’s stock.