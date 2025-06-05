Aris Mining Corp (AMEX:ARMN) Is Up 12.90% Over The Past 30 Days: Is There Trouble Ahead?

In recent trading session, Aris Mining Corp (AMEX:ARMN) saw 0.71 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.63. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.70 trading at -$0.18 or -2.69% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.19B. That most recent trading price of ARMN’s stock is at a discount of -4.18% from its 52-week high price of $6.98 and is indicating a premium of 50.9% from its 52-week low price of $3.29.

For Aris Mining Corp (ARMN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Aris Mining Corp (AMEX:ARMN) trade information

Aris Mining Corp’s shares saw a change of 91.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.80% in past 5-day. Aris Mining Corp (AMEX:ARMN) showed a performance of 12.90% in past 30-days.

On the other hand, AIM Sector Fd.s -Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fd. and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 6.47 shares of worth $43.84 million or 3.61% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.81 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $39.38 million in the company or a holder of 3.24% of company’s stock.

RECENT NEWS

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel delivers exclusive content, news, articles, and comprehensive coverage of events in the USA and worldwide with a commitment to reliability, objectivity, and timeliness.

Quick Links

Categories

© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

Marketing Sentinel
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.