Aris Mining Corp (AMEX:ARMN) Is Up 12.90% Over The Past 30 Days: Is There Trouble Ahead?

In recent trading session, Aris Mining Corp (AMEX:ARMN) saw 0.71 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.63. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.70 trading at -$0.18 or -2.69% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.19B. That most recent trading price of ARMN’s stock is at a discount of -4.18% from its 52-week high price of $6.98 and is indicating a premium of 50.9% from its 52-week low price of $3.29.

For Aris Mining Corp (ARMN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Aris Mining Corp (AMEX:ARMN) trade information

Aris Mining Corp’s shares saw a change of 91.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.80% in past 5-day. Aris Mining Corp (AMEX:ARMN) showed a performance of 12.90% in past 30-days.

On the other hand, AIM Sector Fd.s -Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fd. and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 6.47 shares of worth $43.84 million or 3.61% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.81 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $39.38 million in the company or a holder of 3.24% of company’s stock.