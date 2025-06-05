Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) Is 16.57% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Will It Remain So?

In last trading session, Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) saw 43.14 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.21. Company’s recent per share price level of $202.82 trading at -$0.45 or -0.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3029.28B. That closing price of AAPL’s stock is at a discount of -28.24% from its 52-week high price of $260.10 and is indicating a premium of 16.57% from its 52-week low price of $169.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 53.35 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 61.76 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Apple Inc (AAPL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.08. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 38 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 27 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) trade information

Apple Inc’s shares saw a change of -19.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.20% in past 5-day. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) showed a performance of 1.98% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 105.17 million shares which calculate 1.97 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 251 to the stock, which implies a rise of 19.2% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 188 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 294. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 7.31% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 7.31% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.41% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 6.27% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.03%.

AAPL Dividends

Apple Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on 2025-Apr-30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.50%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.01 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 0.56%.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.08% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 62.85 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 64.19%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 62.85% institutions for Apple Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at AAPL for having 1.32 billion shares of worth $279.07 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 8.6486 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 1.05 billion shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.8552 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $221.2 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 474.59 shares of worth $96.26 billion or 3.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 417.4 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $84.66 billion in the company or a holder of 2.79% of company’s stock.