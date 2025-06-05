Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE), Stock Drops -20.70% Far This Year; What Analysts Say Next?

In recent trading session, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) saw 0.78 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.05. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.54 trading at $0.02 or 0.17% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.75B. That most recent trading price of APLE’s stock is at a discount of -42.55% from its 52-week high price of $16.45 and is indicating a premium of 9.53% from its 52-week low price of $10.44.

For Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.38. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) trade information

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc’s shares saw a change of -24.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.70% in past 5-day. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) showed a performance of 2.03% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 18 to the stock, which implies a rise of 35.89% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 18 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 18. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -55.98% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -55.98% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 2.94% during past 5 years.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at APLE for having 40.69 million shares of worth $591.63 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 16.802 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 36.22 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.9578 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $526.7 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and VANGUARD SPECIALIZED FUNDS-Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 13.53 shares of worth $156.71 million or 5.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.83 shares on Jan 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $102.19 million in the company or a holder of 3.71% of company’s stock.