Annexon Inc (NASDAQ:ANNX) Shares Surged 19.70% In A Week – But Will They Keep Going Up?

In last trading session, Annexon Inc (NASDAQ:ANNX) saw 1.19 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.26. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.43 trading at $0.13 or 5.65% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $266.60M. That closing price of ANNX’s stock is at a discount of -223.05% from its 52-week high price of $7.85 and is indicating a premium of 47.33% from its 52-week low price of $1.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.35 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.74 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Annexon Inc (ANNX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Annexon Inc (NASDAQ:ANNX) trade information

Annexon Inc’s shares saw a change of -52.63% in year-to-date performance and have moved 19.70% in past 5-day. Annexon Inc (NASDAQ:ANNX) showed a performance of 34.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.13 million shares which calculate 6.4 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 14 to the stock, which implies a rise of 82.64% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 14 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 14. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -476.13% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -476.13% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -0.09% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -45.07% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.82%.

Annexon Inc (NASDAQ:ANNX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.56% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 102.98 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 103.56%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 102.98% institutions for Annexon Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. BAIN CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC is the top institutional holder at ANNX for having 8.45 million shares of worth $41.4 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 6.4928 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR LLC, which was holding about 8.3 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.3779 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $40.67 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Mt. Vernon Street Trust-Fidelity Growth Company Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 3.01 shares of worth $7.31 million or 2.74% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.98 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $7.25 million in the company or a holder of 2.72% of company’s stock.