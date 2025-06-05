Analysts Say WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Can Really Get To 115 In 12 Months

In recent trading session, WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) saw 0.67 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.44. Company’s recent per share price level of $105.07 trading at -$0.66 or -0.62% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $33.53B. That most recent trading price of WEC’s stock is at a discount of -5.64% from its 52-week high price of $111.00 and is indicating a premium of 26.27% from its 52-week low price of $77.47.

For WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) trade information

WEC Energy Group Inc’s shares saw a change of 11.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.90% in past 5-day. WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) showed a performance of -4.27% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 115 to the stock, which implies a rise of 8.63% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 115 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 115. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -9.45% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -9.45% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 6.15% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 7.32% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.02%.

WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at WEC for having 39.73 million shares of worth $3.12 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 12.5764 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 29.19 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.2415 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.29 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 10.03 shares of worth $1.06 billion or 3.14% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.83 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $928.57 million in the company or a holder of 2.77% of company’s stock.