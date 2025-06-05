Analysts Say That Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Is Likely To Make It To 13 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) saw 25.51 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.84. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.02 trading at $0.03 or 0.60% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $20.45B. That closing price of GRAB’s stock is at a discount of -13.94% from its 52-week high price of $5.72 and is indicating a premium of 40.64% from its 52-week low price of $2.98. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 25.47 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 33.92 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.35. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) trade information

Grab Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of 6.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.01% in past 5-day. Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) showed a performance of 3.29% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 121.41 million shares which calculate 3.93 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 5 to the stock, which implies a fall of -0.4% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 4.2 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 13. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 16.33% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 16.33% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 51.71% during past 5 years.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 22.27% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 61.35 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 78.93%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 61.35% institutions for Grab Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD is the top institutional holder at GRAB for having 401.8 million shares of worth $1.43 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 10.1342 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is TOYOTA MOTOR CORP/, which was holding about 222.91 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.6222 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $791.32 million.

On the other hand, Artisan Partners Funds Inc.-Artisan Developing World Fund and Perpetual Americas Funds Trust-JOHCM International Select Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 30.68 shares of worth $153.99 million or 0.78% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 18.51 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $92.92 million in the company or a holder of 0.47% of company’s stock.