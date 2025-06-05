Analysts Say Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Can Really Get To 267 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) saw 31.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.12. Company’s recent per share price level of $261.08 trading at $4.23 or 1.65% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1227.58B. That closing price of AVGO’s stock is at a premium of 1.23% from its 52-week high price of $257.88 and is indicating a premium of 50.78% from its 52-week low price of $128.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 21.47 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 29.33 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Broadcom Inc (AVGO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.41. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 27 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 26 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 1.57 in the current quarter.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) trade information

Broadcom Inc’s shares saw a change of 12.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.04% in past 5-day. Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) showed a performance of 30.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 55.26 million shares which calculate 2.64 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 250 to the stock, which implies a fall of -4.43% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 215 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 267. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 17.65% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 17.65% for stock’s current value.

Broadcom Inc (AVGO) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 21.13% from the last financial year’s standing.

31 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 14.97B for the same. And 28 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 15.77B in the next quarter. Company posted 12.49B and 13.07B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 13.91% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 35.95% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 22.97%.

AVGO Dividends

Broadcom Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on 2025-Mar-05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.86%, the share has a forward dividend of 2.23 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 2.39%.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.02% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 79.16 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 80.79%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 79.16% institutions for Broadcom Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at AVGO for having 44.82 million shares of worth $71.96 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.612 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 34.2 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.3344 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $54.91 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 148.09 shares of worth $38.66 billion or 3.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 130.24 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $34.0 billion in the company or a holder of 2.77% of company’s stock.