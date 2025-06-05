Analysts Say Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) Can Really Get To 270 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) saw 29.81 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.33. Company’s recent per share price level of $207.23 trading at $1.52 or 0.74% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2200.03B. That closing price of AMZN’s stock is at a discount of -17.03% from its 52-week high price of $242.52 and is indicating a premium of 26.84% from its 52-week low price of $151.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 35.67 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 50.57 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Amazon.com Inc (AMZN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.23. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 44 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 40 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) trade information

Amazon.com Inc’s shares saw a change of -5.54% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.23% in past 5-day. Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) showed a performance of 11.20% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 71.5 million shares which calculate 1.45 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 257.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 19.52% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 235 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 270. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -13.4% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -13.4% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 36.89% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 11.89% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 17.18%.

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.72% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 65.44 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 71.70%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 65.44% institutions for Amazon.com Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at AMZN for having 767.07 million shares of worth $148.24 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 7.3424 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 648.7 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.2094 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $125.36 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 301.33 shares of worth $62.44 billion or 2.84% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 262.08 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $54.31 billion in the company or a holder of 2.47% of company’s stock.