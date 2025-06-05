American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) At $11.42: Does It Look Expensive?

In last trading session, American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) saw 43.17 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.38. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.42 trading at -$0.05 or -0.44% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.53B. That closing price of AAL’s stock is at a discount of -67.25% from its 52-week high price of $19.10 and is indicating a premium of 25.57% from its 52-week low price of $8.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 55.08 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 66.19 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For American Airlines Group Inc (AAL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.04. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) trade information

American Airlines Group Inc’s shares saw a change of -34.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.09% in past 5-day. American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) showed a performance of 7.13% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 67.47 million shares which calculate 1.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 18 to the stock, which implies a rise of 36.56% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 15 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 20. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -31.35% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -31.35% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -20.93% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -51.41% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.76%.

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.46% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 67.57 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 68.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 67.57% institutions for American Airlines Group Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at AAL for having 74.07 million shares of worth $839.19 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 11.2743 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, which was holding about 56.88 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.6582 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $644.47 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD CHESTER FUNDS-Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 28.93 shares of worth $330.34 million or 4.39% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 21.29 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $243.14 million in the company or a holder of 3.23% of company’s stock.