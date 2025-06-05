Amcor Plc (NYSE:AMCR) 7.72% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Amcor Plc (NYSE:AMCR) saw 23.84 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.73. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.07 trading at -$0.03 or -0.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $20.91B. That closing price of AMCR’s stock is at a discount of -26.57% from its 52-week high price of $11.48 and is indicating a premium of 7.72% from its 52-week low price of $8.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 28.16 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 37.86 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Amcor Plc (AMCR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.06. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.22 in the current quarter.

Amcor Plc (NYSE:AMCR) trade information

Amcor Plc’s shares saw a change of -3.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.44% in past 5-day. Amcor Plc (NYSE:AMCR) showed a performance of -2.58% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 89.93 million shares which calculate 1.87 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 10.8 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.02% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 10.8 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 10.8. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -19.07% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -19.07% for stock’s current value.

Amcor Plc (AMCR) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 10.37% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 5.2B for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 5.93B in the next quarter. Company posted 3.54B and 3.35B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 6.70% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 3.51% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.33%.

AMCR Dividends

Amcor Plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on 2025-Apr-29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 5.60%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.51 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 4.5%.

Amcor Plc (NYSE:AMCR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.27% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 43.44 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 43.55%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 43.44% institutions for Amcor Plc that are currently holding shares of the company. BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at AMCR for having 94.89 million shares of worth $928.02 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 6.5941 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is STATE STREET CORP, which was holding about 91.95 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.3901 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $899.3 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund and SCHWAB STRATEGIC TRUST-Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 40.13 shares of worth $363.99 million or 2.78% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 38.05 shares on Feb 28, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $345.14 million in the company or a holder of 2.63% of company’s stock.

