AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) Has Already Recovered 27.94%, But Another -75.29% Drop Cannot Be Ruled Out.

In last trading session, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) saw 10.18 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.55. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.40 trading at $0.07 or 2.10% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.47B. That closing price of AMC’s stock is at a discount of -75.29% from its 52-week high price of $5.96 and is indicating a premium of 27.94% from its 52-week low price of $2.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 20.3 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 10.14 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.25. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 3 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) trade information

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -14.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.73% in past 5-day. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) showed a performance of 28.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 64.23 million shares which calculate 8.76 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 3.25 to the stock, which implies a fall of -4.62% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 3.25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 3.25. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 4.41% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 4.41% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 39.13% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 50.47% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 52.96%.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.51% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 34.29 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 34.47%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 34.29% institutions for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at AMC for having 30.51 million shares of worth $151.96 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.489 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is MORGAN STANLEY, which was holding about 8.3 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.1428 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $41.33 million.