AMBAC Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AMBC) Drops -3.70 Percent In A Week: What Motivates The Stock?

In last trading session, AMBAC Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AMBC) saw 1.48 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.89. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.55 trading at -$0.24 or -3.08% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $350.53M. That closing price of AMBC’s stock is at a discount of -143.71% from its 52-week high price of $18.40 and is indicating a premium of 20.66% from its 52-week low price of $5.99. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.33 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For AMBAC Financial Group Inc (AMBC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

AMBAC Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AMBC) trade information

AMBAC Financial Group Inc’s shares saw a change of -40.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.70% in past 5-day. AMBAC Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AMBC) showed a performance of -5.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.11 million shares which calculate 1.87 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 18 to the stock, which implies a rise of 58.06% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 18 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 18. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -138.41% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -138.41% for stock’s current value.

AMBAC Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AMBC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.44% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 82.53 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 88.21%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 82.53% institutions for AMBAC Financial Group Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at AMBC for having 7.46 million shares of worth $95.69 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 16.1521 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 4.89 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.5759 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $62.65 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Capital Trust-Fidelity Value Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 1.42 shares of worth $10.75 million or 3.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.42 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $10.72 million in the company or a holder of 3.06% of company’s stock.